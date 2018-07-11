Central America and Caribbean's best bank 2018: BAC International Bank

Awards for Excellence 2018

BAC International Bank introduced a new brand for its network across central America, but in all other aspects it was business as usual.

BAC remains the most profitable bank in the region, having delivered an impressive compounded annual growth rate of 11.9% since 2000. In 2017, it generated a net profit of $376 million and closed the year with return on equity of 14.9% and a return on assets of 1.8%.



Rodolfo Tabash,

BAC

The bank, a subsidiary of Colombia’s Grupo Aval, is the largest financial institution in the region, with total assets of $22 billion, total loans of $15.5