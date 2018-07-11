The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards

Central America and Caribbean's best bank 2018: BAC International Bank

July 11, 2018
Awards for Excellence 2018

Regional awards 

View full 2018 results

BAC International Bank introduced a new brand for its network across central America, but in all other aspects it was business as usual.

BAC remains the most profitable bank in the region, having delivered an impressive compounded annual growth rate of 11.9% since 2000. In 2017, it generated a net profit of $376 million and closed the year with return on equity of 14.9% and a return on assets of 1.8%.

Rodolfo_Tabash-160x186
Rodolfo Tabash,
BAC
 

The bank, a subsidiary of Colombia’s Grupo Aval, is the largest financial institution in the region, with total assets of $22 billion, total loans of $15.5

