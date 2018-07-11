The US's best bank 2018: BB&T

Awards for Excellence 2018

The eighth biggest bank in the US is on a roll. It has absorbed multiple acquisitions aimed at rebalancing its franchise, broken into corporate banking and wealth management, continued its digital development but at the same time espoused a philosophy that does not consider the branch to be dead. And it has done all this without losing sight of its corporate responsibility goals. Euromoney’s choice this year as the US’s best bank is BB&T.

Its financial performance has been stellar. First-quarter 2018 net income of $745 million was a record. Its return on assets and net interest margin are consistently above its peer group average. The balance sheet is looking better all the time: non-performing assets fell in the first quarter to 0.30%