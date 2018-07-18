Asia's best bank for advisory 2018: Goldman Sachs

Awards for Excellence 2018

In a tightly contested award, we seriously considered six names for best advisory bank this year. Goldman Sachs won out in something of a comeback after a difficult couple of years in Asia.

We could point to the league tables and share of wallet, both of which put Goldman as the leader, but that is not enough to win this award. After all, completed M&A tables remain distorted one last time by ChemChina-Syngenta (in which Goldman advised the sell side), a deal we look forward to never considering again after skewing the numbers for three successive years.

Much more relevant is the number of deals – 92 announced – and the range of places and sectors they cover.