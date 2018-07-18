The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Asia's best bank for financing 2018: Morgan Stanley

July 18, 2018
Awards for Excellence 2018

Morgan Stanley may have missed out on the investment bank title for only the second time in five years, but it remains formidable and was pre-eminent in equity capital markets during our review period. It is a deserving winner of Euromoney’s best bank for financing.

Top of the international ECM tables in Asia for the third consecutive year, the bank appeared to be everywhere, with its excellence in Japan through its joint venture with MUFG particularly notable. The bank was on five of the 10 biggest ECM transactions during the review period, including the $9.8 billion block trade in Tencent and the $2.7 billion selldown in Woodside Petroleum by Shell. Below the jumbos it was on arguably more important deals: the $1.1

