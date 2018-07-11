Africa's best bank for corporate responsibility 2018: Access Bank

Awards for Excellence 2018

Access Bank in Nigeria, under managing director Herbert Wigwe, leads the way in social and environmental banking efforts, helping improve the country’s health and education, reducing emissions, spearheading sustainability and supporting financial inclusion. Its vast range of work wins Access Bank the award for Africa’s best bank for corporate responsibility.

Access is the leading bank in Nigeria in the area of sustainability. It has a recycling policy, educates employees about waste management and works in communities donating waste bins. Paper-saving challenges are set, where teams can win prizes, encouraging a reduction in waste. The bank also implemented an early shut-down policy and has introduced LED lights. Some 14% of its ATMs are solar-powered and four new solar-powered branches have been opened.