Awards

Africa's best bank for wealth management 2018: Standard Bank

July 11, 2018
Awards for Excellence 2018


Complete access for clients at any time and on any device has been Standard Bank’s focus in recent years; its commitment to this level of service has paid off. Its earnings were up 4.4% for wealth management and investments last year, and assets under management in discretionary portfolios increased by 6% to R82.5 billion ($6 billion). It once again wins the award for Africa’s best bank for wealth management.

The bank is the largest in Africa. In wealth management, it operates in Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa, and has offshore businesses in addition. As a universal bank it brings its commercial and investment banking capabilities to the high net-worth and ultra-high net-worth segments in a way that no other African bank can match, combined with an extensive branch network that the global banks do not have.



