The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Africa's best bank for SMEs 2018: Attijariwafa Bank

July 11, 2018
Share

Awards for Excellence 2018

 AfE-2018-logo-196

© 2018 Euromoney

Regional awards

View full 2018 results

Most bankers working in Africa today believe that SME financing is the most vital contribution banking can make to the economic development of the continent. Yet the amount of credit lent to smaller African enterprises remains very low.

In this context, the work of Attijariwafa Bank, Africa’s best bank last year and Africa’s best bank for SMEs this year, deserves recognition.

In 2017, the bank set out to lend Dh16 billion ($1.7 billion) to SMEs, including Dh7 billion to 30,000 very small enterprises. It surpassed that target, lending Dh16.8 billion and supporting as many as 32,500 very small businesses. Attijariwafa is not resting on its laurels, promising to lend as much as Dh26 billion in 2018 – Dh18 billion to SMEs and the rest to very small companies.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree