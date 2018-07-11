Africa's best bank for SMEs 2018: Attijariwafa Bank

Awards for Excellence 2018

Most bankers working in Africa today believe that SME financing is the most vital contribution banking can make to the economic development of the continent. Yet the amount of credit lent to smaller African enterprises remains very low.

In this context, the work of Attijariwafa Bank, Africa’s best bank last year and Africa’s best bank for SMEs this year, deserves recognition.

In 2017, the bank set out to lend Dh16 billion ($1.7 billion) to SMEs, including Dh7 billion to 30,000 very small enterprises. It surpassed that target, lending Dh16.8 billion and supporting as many as 32,500 very small businesses. Attijariwafa is not resting on its laurels, promising to lend as much as Dh26 billion in 2018 – Dh18 billion to SMEs and the rest to very small companies.