The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Africa's best digital bank 2018: United Bank for Africa

July 11, 2018
Share

Awards for Excellence 2018

 AfE-2018-logo-196

© 2018 Euromoney

Regional awards

View full 2018 results

The award for Africa’s best digital bank is, happily, an increasingly competitive one, as banks invest a lot of money and energy in innovative products for clients who have ever-greater access to mobile and internet technology, and an ever-decreasing willingness to travel to a bank branch.

Despite fierce competition, one bank stood out in the last year for the inventiveness of its efforts in this area: United Bank for Africa.

One of its signature launches in Nigeria in January this year was Leo, an e-chat service using artificial intelligence to help customers execute transactions on Facebook. Facebook’s chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, gave a nod to the service during a talk at a recent developers’ conference – a sign of its recognition at the highest levels of digital technology.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree