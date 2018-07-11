Africa's best digital bank 2018: United Bank for Africa

Awards for Excellence 2018

The award for Africa’s best digital bank is, happily, an increasingly competitive one, as banks invest a lot of money and energy in innovative products for clients who have ever-greater access to mobile and internet technology, and an ever-decreasing willingness to travel to a bank branch.

Despite fierce competition, one bank stood out in the last year for the inventiveness of its efforts in this area: United Bank for Africa.

One of its signature launches in Nigeria in January this year was Leo, an e-chat service using artificial intelligence to help customers execute transactions on Facebook. Facebook’s chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, gave a nod to the service during a talk at a recent developers’ conference – a sign of its recognition at the highest levels of digital technology.