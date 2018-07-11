Africa's best bank for advisory 2018: Chapel Hill Denham

Awards for Excellence 2018

Market conditions may not have been favourable in Nigeria in the first half of 2017, but that only makes Chapel Hill Denham’s ability to catch up from the third quarter onwards all the more impressive.

Chapel Hill, Africa’s best bank for advisory, worked on $1.5 billion-worth of deals across DCM, M&A and ECM, including more than $600 million of bonds for Union Bank of Nigeria and the $300 million merger of Lafarge Africa, United Cement of Nigeria and Atlas Cement.

The Union Bank of Nigeria transactions were particularly impressive as they were the first large capital raise by the bank since its failure during Nigeria’s 2009 banking crisis. Chapel Hill’s ability to successfully present the turnaround and the equity case generated overwhelming support from the issuer’s institutional and retail investors, both domestically and internationally.