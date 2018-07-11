The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Africa's best bank for advisory 2018: Chapel Hill Denham

July 11, 2018
Share

Awards for Excellence 2018


 AfE-2018-logo-196

© 2018 Euromoney

Regional awards

View full 2018 results

Market conditions may not have been favourable in Nigeria in the first half of 2017, but that only makes Chapel Hill Denham’s ability to catch up from the third quarter onwards all the more impressive.

Chapel Hill, Africa’s best bank for advisory, worked on $1.5 billion-worth of deals across DCM, M&A and ECM, including more than $600 million of bonds for Union Bank of Nigeria and the $300 million merger of Lafarge Africa, United Cement of Nigeria and Atlas Cement. 

The Union Bank of Nigeria transactions were particularly impressive as they were the first large capital raise by the bank since its failure during Nigeria’s 2009 banking crisis. Chapel Hill’s ability to successfully present the turnaround and the equity case generated overwhelming support from the issuer’s institutional and retail investors, both domestically and internationally.



Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree