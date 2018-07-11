The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Africa's best investment bank 2018: Standard Chartered

July 11, 2018
Africa’s best investment bank, Standard Chartered, owes its success to its pre-eminence in foreign exchange, debt capital markets, loans, advisory, structured products and research. 

Like Société Générale, it is an international bank that has shown persistent commitment to the region. As the bank says of its ‘Here for Africa’ campaign: it “represents our 120-year heritage in Africa and underpins our continuing commitment to leadership in Africa markets business”.

Making good use of a team of over 100 relationship managers, 50 sales personnel and 15 product originators and drawing on a deep understanding of the local markets, Standard Chartered – under regional CEO for the Middle East and Africa, Sunil Kaushal – worked on $4.3



