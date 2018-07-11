Latin America's best bank for wealth management 2018: Credit Suisse

Awards for Excellence 2018

After heavy investment in Mexico, Credit Suisse is now firmly rooted in the two largest markets in Latin America where it has a unique offering by having an investment bank, an asset manager and a wealth manager – all with a global footprint. After hiring 30 new people in Mexico, the bank saw net new assets increase by double digits last year.

The Swiss bank also has coverage across the Pacto Andino and Cono Sur, including an advisory office in Chile and a representative office in Colombia.



Inigo Martos

It is in complexity where the bank excels: serving clients that own big corporations with offshore demands.