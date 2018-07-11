Latin America's best bank for SMEs 2018: Banregio Grupo Financiero

Awards for Excellence 2018

Banks throughout Latin America have been seeking to increase their exposure to the small and medium-sized enterprise segment in recent years. Not only is it good diversification and a good potential source of larger corporate clients in the future, it also pays well.

The margins are often closer to those found in consumer portfolios than on large corporates. But while the attraction is obvious, it is not an easy addition, both in terms of originating a book of business or pricing the risk.

One bank that has been doing it well for a long time is Mexico’s Banregio Grupo Financiero. About 80% of the bank’s total credit portfolio is lent to SMEs.