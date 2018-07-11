Latin America's best bank for transaction services 2018: BBVA

Awards for Excellence 2018

What is striking about BBVA’s operations in Latin America is how the bank is willing adapt to regional demands. At a time when its Spanish operations are grappling with the arrival of open banking and real-time payments, the bank knows that having staff on the ground in Latin America is the main concern of its customers.

The bank considers itself a regional player, under Head of GTB Americas Jose Luis Lopez-Sors, but one that understands the idiosyncrasies of the eight countries in which it operates. This presence also makes it an invaluable partner in its correspondent banking network, where a known and trusted name is a big part of getting through the know-your-client process.