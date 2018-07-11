Latin America's best investment bank 2018: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Awards for Excellence 2018

The rising economic fortunes of the largest countries lifted nearly all investment banking boats. Local investment banking franchises continued to notch up strong deal flow and fees, but last year was noticeable for the improvement in the fortunes of the international banks.

In recent years, local banks have been very successful in leveraging balance sheet relationships; this has led to ‘bookrunner inflation’ on deals and, as the locals have begun to win global coordinator or stabilization roles, this has impacted international banks’ share of the fees.

Augusto Urmeneta



However, last year not only saw fees rise for all participants but also the international banks as they reasserted their differentiation by bringing an edge through international investors, global industry expertise or structuring innovation.