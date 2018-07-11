The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Western Europe's best bank transformation 2018: Bawag

July 11, 2018
Share

Awards for Excellence 2018

 AfE-2018-logo-196

 © 2018 Euromoney


Regional awards

View full 2018 results

A decade ago Bawag was on the brink of collapse. Many in the industry doubted its survival and would have laughed at the prospect of it surpassing the performance of all the other large Austrian lenders.

Today it is Austria’s most profitable bank, with a return on equity in the mid-teens, a cost-to-income ratio in the early forties and profits before tax that rose above half a billion euros in 2017. It is the deserved winner of this year’s award for western Europe’s best bank transformation.

After a recapitalization and purchase from the Austrian Trade Union Federation in 2007 by Cerberus and later GoldenTree, Bawag rapidly turned away from its previous focus on central and eastern Europe.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree