The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Western Europe's best digital bank 2018: CaixaBank

July 11, 2018
Share

Awards for Excellence 2018


 AfE-2018-logo-196

 © 2018 Euromoney


Regional awards

View full 2018 results

Real success, not just in developing innovative solutions but also in getting more clients online and onto its app, makes CaixaBank western Europe’s best digital bank. Spain has the highest proportion of online bank users among the big five European economies and CaixaBank has Spain’s most frequently used bank desktop site and app, according to a recent study by comScore. CaixaBank itself counts more than five million online users and more than four million mobile app users. It was also one of the top banks in a recent digitalization ranking of European firms by Autonomous Rsearch.

Central to chief executive Gonzalo Gortázar’s digital strategy has been mobile-only platform imaginBank, created from scratch less than two years ago and with more than half a million app downloads.



Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree