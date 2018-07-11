Western Europe's best digital bank 2018: CaixaBank

Awards for Excellence 2018

Real success, not just in developing innovative solutions but also in getting more clients online and onto its app, makes CaixaBank western Europe’s best digital bank. Spain has the highest proportion of online bank users among the big five European economies and CaixaBank has Spain’s most frequently used bank desktop site and app, according to a recent study by comScore. CaixaBank itself counts more than five million online users and more than four million mobile app users. It was also one of the top banks in a recent digitalization ranking of European firms by Autonomous Rsearch.

Central to chief executive Gonzalo Gortázar’s digital strategy has been mobile-only platform imaginBank, created from scratch less than two years ago and with more than half a million app downloads.