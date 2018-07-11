North America's best bank for corporate responsibility 2018: Citi

Awards for Excellence 2018

If there is one bank in North America that is shoring up the financial system, moving finance into a modern era and willing to do what it takes to create a healthy, safe and prosperous society for employees, clients and communities, it is Citi, North America’s best bank for corporate responsibility.

Over the last year the bank has been a first mover in a variety of politically challenging areas. Citi was, for example, the only US bank to be in the pilot group for the UN Environment Programme Finance Initiative’s task force on climate-related financial disclosures – putting together a methodology for the industry to assess and discuss specific risks and opportunities associated with the transition to a low-carbon economy.