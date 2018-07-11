North America's best bank for wealth management 2018: Morgan Stanley

Awards for Excellence 2018

Morgan Stanley was an early adopter in using technology to better serve its wealth management clients – and to improve revenues. The bank’s wealth management unit notched a record $1.16 billion in profits during the first three months of this year, up 1% from the fourth quarter and up 19% from a year earlier. Client assets grew 8% from a year earlier to $2.4 trillion, earning it the award for North America’s best bank for wealth management.

What the bank has done better than its peers is to bring the benefits of technology to its advisers. That has improved revenues per adviser – annualized, it was 8% higher than a year earlier in the first quarter.