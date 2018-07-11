North America's best bank for sustainable finance 2018: Bank of America

Awards for Excellence 2018

In green bond issuance, Bank of America leads the way, adding a fourth green bond to its list in May this year. It was its largest yet, at $2.25 billion, and its proceeds will support renewable energy generation.

It is not just its own green bonds that the bank is supporting. In 2017 alone, it underwrote $6.5 billion (on a pro-rata basis) in green bonds on behalf of 41 clients. It is a part of the bank’s commitment to deploy $125 billion in financing for low-carbon, sustainable business activities and indicates where the bank sees the future. It is also part of the reason why Bank of America is North America’s best bank for sustainable finance.