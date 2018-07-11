World's best bank transformation 2018: Raiffeisen Bank International

Awards for Excellence 2018

It can be hard to believe today that barely three years ago analysts were predicting the demise of Raiffeisen Bank International’s central and eastern European empire.

As the Austrian group posted its first ever full-year loss for 2014 and faced increasingly insistent questions from regulators about its meagre capital base and hefty exposure to Russia, many felt that the only way back would be through a drastic reduction of its sprawling regional network.

Instead, RBI has emerged in better shape than at almost any point since the financial crisis.