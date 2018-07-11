World's best bank for transaction services 2018: HSBC

Awards for Excellence 2018

The backbone of any business is the strength of the relationships within the senior management team. Diane Reyes, group general manager, global head of liquidity and cash management, and Natalie Blyth, group general manager, global head of trade and receivables finance, both bring a dedication and deep understanding of their own business to HSBC’s transaction banking franchise, and that has been instrumental in its selection as the world’s best bank for transaction services this year.

Because of its strong presence among small and medium-sized businesses, HSBC is embedded far more deeply into the supply chain than many of its competitors.