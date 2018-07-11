The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards

World's best bank for transaction services 2018: HSBC

July 11, 2018
The bank has shown leadership in digital simplification and delivering innovative solutions to clients.

Awards for Excellence 2018

Also shortlisted 

   Citi 

   ING
View full 2018 results

The backbone of any business is the strength of the relationships within the senior management team. Diane Reyes, group general manager, global head of liquidity and cash management, and Natalie Blyth, group general manager, global head of trade and receivables finance, both bring a dedication and deep understanding of their own business to HSBC’s transaction banking franchise, and that has been instrumental in its selection as the world’s best bank for transaction services this year.

Because of its strong presence among small and medium-sized businesses, HSBC is embedded far more deeply into the supply chain than many of its competitors.

