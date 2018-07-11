The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

World's best bank for financial institutions 2018: Morgan Stanley

July 11, 2018
Share

Its global reach and focus have paid off and Morgan Stanley has been busy across the piste in FIG this year.

Awards for Excellence 2018

 AfE-2018-logo-196

© 2018 Euromoney

Also shortlisted 

   Citi 

   Bank of America Merrill Lynch

   Goldman Sachs

   HSBC

View full 2018 results

Few sectors have as diverse a range of requirements as financial institutions. Clients face vastly different challenges worldwide, and it is a rare financial institutions group (FIG) franchise that can rise to all of them. In 2018, that franchise belonged to Morgan Stanley.

Ask any FIG banker what the main market theme of the last 12 months has been and you will probably get a different answer. The advance of fintech, deleveraging, recapitalization, consolidation? Depending on the client, it could be any of them – so as a firm you had better to able to deliver, on them all.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree