The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

FX Survey 2018: 40 years of foreign exchange

June 06, 2018
Share

Euromoney magazine celebrated the 40th anniversary of its FX survey on the evening of May 30 at The Victorian Bath House in Bishopsgate, London.

Clive-Horwood-FX-2018-780

Left to right: Zar Amrolia of XTX Markets, Clive Horwood, Euromoney’s editor, and Kevin Rodgers

Representatives from many firms in the foreign exchange industry – including 360T, BNP Paribas, BNY Mellon, Citadel, Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING, JPMorgan, Société Générale, Standard Chartered, State Street, UBS, UniCredit, Westpac and XTX Markets – gathered to hear who are the winners of Euromoney’s market leader and best service awards. 

For the results, go here. And read Euromoney’s analysis of the foreign exchange markets in two features: Banks go back to nuts and bolts; The trend is your friend…

Tags

Opinion Front EndJune 2018
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree