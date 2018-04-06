The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Cri de coeur

April 06, 2018
Share

In March, Euromoney decided to take a detailed look at the environment for the M&A, financing and markets businesses at the big banks.

This was partly for the sheer fun of it, and partly to lay some groundwork for the conversations that we will be having during the pitching period for our annual Awards for Excellence, the winners of which will be announced in the July issue.

If only we hadn’t told the banks. 

Shortly before our interview with a senior executive at one of the large US banks, the PR gives us some sound advice. 

“I know he is going to start pitching – he just can’t stop himself. Just steer the conversation somewhere else,” she says. 

Forewarned is forearmed, so when the eager banker starts holding forth about the merits of his particular institution’s approach, Euromoney tries to gently remind him that this is groundwork for any future pitch, not the pitch itself. No dice: he ploughs on regardless. 

“I know I am pitching,” he cries. “The problem is, I just can’t help myself!”



Tags

Opinion Front EndApril 2018
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree