Cri de coeur

This was partly for the sheer fun of it, and partly to lay some groundwork for the conversations that we will be having during the pitching period for our annual Awards for Excellence, the winners of which will be announced in the July issue.

If only we hadn’t told the banks.

Shortly before our interview with a senior executive at one of the large US banks, the PR gives us some sound advice.

“I know he is going to start pitching – he just can’t stop himself. Just steer the conversation somewhere else,” she says.

Forewarned is forearmed, so when the eager banker starts holding forth about the merits of his particular institution’s approach, Euromoney tries to gently remind him that this is groundwork for any future pitch, not the pitch itself. No dice: he ploughs on regardless.

“I know I am pitching,” he cries. “The problem is, I just can’t help myself!”