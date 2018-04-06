The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Poetic justice by email

April 06, 2018
Share

Has there ever been a finer movie speech than Jack Nicholson’s “You can’t handle the truth!” tirade in A Few Good Men?

jack-780

David Sietsma, formerly head of portfolio management in group treasury at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, is clearly a fan, as an email filed by Australia’s corporate regulator in its rate-rigging case against the Australian bank attests.

In a group email, he wrote: “You can’t handle the truth! You weep for 6 month BBSW and you curse the banks that manipulate the rate set.

“You have the luxury of not knowing what I know: that the BBSW rate set, while tragic, is the best thing we’ve got.

“And ALM’s existence, while grotesque and incomprehensible to you, protects profits.”

Some context: BBSW is the bank bill swap rate CBA is accused of rigging (as was Westpac; the other two ‘big four’ banks have settled out of court); ALM is the asset and liability management unit, within which Sietsma worked at the time. 

It’s rather more poetic and imaginative than an email from CBA portfolio manager Garfield Lee to HSBC’s Carl Radford in 2010, saying ANZ would abuse rates: “they will deny but they will fk u liek you are being done by a russian hooker on speed”.



Tags

Opinion Front EndApril 2018
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree