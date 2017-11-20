Boxing goes ultra-white-collar as bankers fight for charity

To London’s Porchester Hall, as a guest of Barclays, to attend Finance Fight Night, a white-collar boxing event organized by Legacy Boxing as a fundraiser for St Giles Trust.

The charity is well supported by the banking community in London and works to help people overcome disadvantages such as homelessness, unemployment, addiction or previous prison sentences.

The fighters on the night included current or former finance professionals, with the climax of the evening a contest featuring Sam Dean, who retired from banking in the summer after 25 years, mostly spent in equity capital markets (ECM), and who was most recently head of European corporate finance at Barclays.

His fight followed a long card of nine other pairings.