The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Bali’s belching volcano gives bankers pause

October 12, 2017
Share

Bali’s Mount Agung is being watched closely by island inhabitants, holidaymakers… and the World Bank and IMF.

mount-agung-600x404-reuters

On September 20, a series of tremors aroused fears that the volcano, which last erupted in 1963, might be stirring once again.

At the time of writing nothing had been disrupted, not even a flight, while the alert rating on the volcano had been raised to ‘advisory’, meaning it is showing signs of elevated unrest. 

But if it perks up over the year ahead, it is going to present an interesting call for the IMF and World Bank, which are due to hold their annual meeting in Bali next October. 

More than likely it will come to naught and the biggest threat to the annual meeting will be the legendary appalling state of the traffic to and from the airport. A Euromoney operative got stuck for two hours on an eight-mile trip to the airport in September, despite the fact that most of the journey these days is on a road that was constructed over the sea to avoid land requisition disputes. 

Apparently Bali is to gain a new underpass to ease congestion ahead of the meeting. If Indonesia’s usual pace of infrastructure development is observed, expect it to open three years after the meeting has finished. 



Tags

Opinion Front EndAsia PacificOctober 2017
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree