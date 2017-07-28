DBS branch closure: A bridge too far



Singapore's Sports Hub: a three-kilometre walk from Suntec City

This wouldn’t have been such an imposition were it not for the fact that the branch it has merged with is on the other side of a significant river system. Sports Hub to Suntec City is three kilometres.

Google Maps reckons it can be walked in 33 minutes, but we reckon they haven’t factored in the humidity.

We know branch closures are the inevitable future of a digital age, but we think you have to stop calling a closure a merger if the voyage between the two involves a suspension bridge.