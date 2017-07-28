The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

DBS branch closure: A bridge too far

July 28, 2017
Front End went to our local DBS bank branch in Singapore to find it had been closed – sorry, not closed: merged.

Singapore's Sports Hub: a three-kilometre walk from Suntec City

This wouldn’t have been such an imposition were it not for the fact that the branch it has merged with is on the other side of a significant river system. Sports Hub to Suntec City is three kilometres.

Google Maps reckons it can be walked in 33 minutes, but we reckon they haven’t factored in the humidity.

We know branch closures are the inevitable future of a digital age, but we think you have to stop calling a closure a merger if the voyage between the two involves a suspension bridge.

