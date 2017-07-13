The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Asia's best bank for SMEs 2017: OCBC

July 13, 2017
Share

Awards for Excellence 2017



 afe17-logo-196x135
© 2017 Euromoney
Full results

There are two priorities at OCBC: wealth management, through the Bank of Singapore subsidiary; and small and medium-sized enterprises. All banks in Asia like to say they prioritize SME banking, but at OCBC it is clearly instrumental to everything the bank does – and that makes it our best bank for SMEs in Asia. Since last year, OCBC has allied its early-stage persistence – everyone who registers a new business in Singapore is contacted almost immediately by the bank with an offer of assistance – with the use of big-data analytics. This can be as simple as analyzing trends among people who register new businesses, or refining an online campaign through the customized use of search engine keywords. For its flagship small business accounts, OCBC believes it has increased its number of leads by 180% and its conversion from 40% to over 50% through these techniques. 



Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree