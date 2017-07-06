How Morgan Stanley helped Unilever win the 'seven day war'

So when Kraft Heinz, the US food giant that is co-owned by aggressive Brazilian private equity group 3G Capital and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway group, made an unsolicited bid for Unilever at the beginning of February 2017, and its very existence was in play, it had to turn to an investment bank it could trust.

Boutique adviser Centerview was already on board with Unilever, having been hired some time earlier to deal with activist investor issues. Unilever also needed a big hitter in defence mandates. In such circumstances, there are usually two options: Goldman Sachs or Morgan Stanley.