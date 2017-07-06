The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

World's best bank for diversity and inclusion 2017: Lloyds Banking Group

July 06, 2017
Share

From challenging views on diversity in advertising to increasing productivity through homeworking initiatives, Lloyds is changing the way the corporations and society tackle D&I.

Awards for Excellence 2017

afe17-logo-196x135
© 2017 Euromoney    
Also shortlisted
   Credit Suisse
   HSBC
Press release
Full results

"Our whole ethos is to make sure people feel included,” says Fiona Cannon, director of inclusion and diversity (I&D) and of responsible business at Lloyds Banking Group.

You will notice rather than D&I, it is I&D – a nuance that offers an insight into Lloyds’ approach to both employees and customers. With inclusion as the priority, Cannon says, it becomes a culture driven by making sure all employees and clients feel valued. 

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree