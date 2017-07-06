World's best bank for diversity and inclusion 2017: Lloyds Banking Group
From challenging views on diversity in advertising to increasing productivity through homeworking initiatives, Lloyds is changing the way the corporations and society tackle D&I.
Awards for Excellence 2017
"Our whole ethos is to make sure people feel included,” says Fiona Cannon, director of inclusion and diversity (I&D) and of responsible business at Lloyds Banking Group.
You will notice rather than D&I, it is I&D – a nuance that offers an insight into Lloyds’ approach to both employees and customers. With inclusion as the priority, Cannon says, it becomes a culture driven by making sure all employees and clients feel valued.