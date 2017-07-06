World's best bank for Corporate Social Responsibility 2017: Bank of America
Integrating CSR in every business and pioneering new structures in affordable housing and green finance, Bank of America shows that good corporate citizenship is also good business.
Awards for Excellence 2017
Corporate social responsibility is becoming increasingly integrated within bank businesses, and no bank demonstrates that as fully in every region of the world as Bank of America. Anne Finucane is vice-chair and head of the bank’s global environmental, social and governance (ESG) committee, overseeing the $125 billion environmental business initiative, as well as the community development financial institution (CDFI) portfolio and the bank’s charitable foundation.