World's best bank for SMEs 2017: Banco Santander

Awards for Excellence 2017

Santander launched its global initiative for small and medium-sized enterprises in 2015, so this year’s awards process provided a good opportunity to examine how much progress has been made. In terms of sheer numbers, there is no doubt that it has proved popular with the firms that it is designed to help: in 2015, there were 46,100 participants in the programme; in 2016, this number had jumped to 70,700. The goal for 2017 is for 90,000 firms to be involved.