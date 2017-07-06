The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

World's best bank for SMEs 2017: Banco Santander

July 06, 2017
Two years into its small and medium-sized enterprise initiative, the bank is working hard at its focused sector offering. It is paying off.

Santander launched its global initiative for small and medium-sized enterprises in 2015, so this year’s awards process provided a good opportunity to examine how much progress has been made. In terms of sheer numbers, there is no doubt that it has proved popular with the firms that it is designed to help: in 2015, there were 46,100 participants in the programme; in 2016, this number had jumped to 70,700. The goal for 2017 is for 90,000 firms to be involved. 

