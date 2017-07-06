The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Africa's best bank for SMEs 2017: Guaranty Trust Bank

July 06, 2017
Share

Awards for Excellence 2017

afe17-logo-196x135 

© 2017 Euromoney

Full results

Lending to small and medium-sized enterprises is an important part of banking in Africa, and an area of business that requires ever more support from the continent’s banks. Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) dominated the sector over the last year and so wins the title of best bank for SMEs. 

Segun_Agbaje_GTBank-160x186

Segun Agbaje,
CEO, GTBank
 

GTBank defines SMEs as firms with an annual turnover of up to N500 million ($1.6 million). Revenue derived from such firms still makes up a small proportion of GTBank’s overall income, but it grew substantially year on year, from 2.3% in 2015 to 4.5% in 2016. As a percentage of total assets, SME loans grew from 2.5%

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree