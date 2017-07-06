The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards

Africa's best bank for wealth management 2017: Standard Bank

July 06, 2017
Awards for Excellence 2017

The award for best bank for wealth management in Africa this year goes to Standard Bank. With R79 billion ($6.14 billion) in wealth and investment assets under advisory, Standard Bank is Africa’s largest wealth manager. 

South Africa is the bank’s largest market, but last year it added Ghana and increased the number of clients in Kenya. Despite the challenging financial markets, earnings for 2016 increased by 64%, well above targets the group set for the wealth and investment management business.

In part its performance can be credited to the bank’s support of its advisers. Standard Bank has stayed away from commissions-based salaries for employees and has low staff turnover – around 4%.

