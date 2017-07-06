Africa's best digital bank 2017: Ecobank

Awards for Excellence 2017

Every bank in Africa is going digital, or at least saying that it is. Ecobank’s claims were certainly not empty statements as the pan-African bank demonstrated, for example, by launching a new mobile application in 2016. Ecobank is this year’s worthy winner of best digital bank in Africa.

What made the launch extraordinary was that it happened simultaneously throughout every country in which Ecobank operates. Introduced in October 2016, the new Ecobank Mobile App is the only single unified mobile banking application to date to be deployed seamlessly across 33 countries in Africa. The new app promotes borderless banking in Africa by delivering instant, convenient and cost-effective solutions to customers around the continent.