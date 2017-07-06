The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Africa's best bank for markets 2017: Standard Chartered

July 06, 2017
Share

Awards for Excellence 2017

afe17-logo-196x135 

© 2017 Euromoney

Full results

Last year’s winner of best for markets in Africa – Standard Bank – was unable to hold off competition from Standard Chartered this year. With its 56 people-strong Africa sales team and trading team of 28 – making it the largest on the ground – Standard Chartered was difficult to beat.

africa glow

The bank is a primary dealer in Botswana, Ghana, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia and South Africa. Standard Chartered executed $875 million of local currency swaps and cross-currency swaps in the last year. Its foreign exchange swap volume was up 89%.

Through its digital offering Straight2Bank, Standard Chartered has expanded its business and its ways of doing things.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree