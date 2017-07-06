The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Africa's best bank for financing 2017: Absa

July 06, 2017
Last year’s winner of the newly minted award for financing in Africa was Citi, and Citi again did well in the last 12 months. But Absa wins the award this time round, thanks in large part to its impressive work in South Africa.

The bank was among the top competitors in Africa as a whole. It came fifth in both African ECM and corporate DCM league tables, with $613 million and $1.1 billion of deal volume, respectively. But it was in South Africa that the bank really shone. 

Africa-financing-160x186

There, it worked on a number of high-profile equity deals. Among them was a $170 million block trade for telecoms operator MTN, on which Absa was sole global coordinator, and two equity raises for healthcare companies – one of $209 million for Ascendis Health and another of $132 million for Life Healthcare.

