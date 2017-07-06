Africa's best bank for financing 2017: Absa

Awards for Excellence 2017

Last year’s winner of the newly minted award for financing in Africa was Citi, and Citi again did well in the last 12 months. But Absa wins the award this time round, thanks in large part to its impressive work in South Africa.

The bank was among the top competitors in Africa as a whole. It came fifth in both African ECM and corporate DCM league tables, with $613 million and $1.1 billion of deal volume, respectively. But it was in South Africa that the bank really shone.

There, it worked on a number of high-profile equity deals. Among them was a $170 million block trade for telecoms operator MTN, on which Absa was sole global coordinator, and two equity raises for healthcare companies – one of $209 million for Ascendis Health and another of $132 million for Life Healthcare.