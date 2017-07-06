The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Africa's best investment bank 2017: Citi

July 06, 2017
Awards for Excellence 2017

In a year that was difficult for much of Africa because of low commodity prices and especially the price of oil, which dragged down deal activity, one investment bank outshone its peers, managing to remain busy throughout the period. That bank was Citi, which wins this year’s best investment bank in Africa award.

Miguel Azevedo 160x186

Miguel Azevedo, Citi 

Citi, which has an on-the-ground presence in 15 countries across Africa, has long been a dominant force. Over the last decade, the bank has either been top or near the top in equity capital markets, debt and M&A rankings.

The last year was especially successful for Citi under the leadership of Miguel Azevedo, head of investment banking for Africa, excluding South Africa.

