The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Africa's best bank 2017: Attijariwafa Bank

July 06, 2017
Share

Awards for Excellence 2017

afe17-logo-196x135 

© 2017 Euromoney

Full results

This year’s winner of best bank in Africa is a marked departure from last year’s. After Equity Bank’s win in 2016, thanks to its dominance in the small and medium-sized enterprise and digital banking sectors, this year we reward Attijariwafa Bank, a financial institution that has long been the best in Morocco and is now asserting its credentials in the rest of Africa.

Under the leadership of Mohamed El Kettani, Attijariwafa had a stunning year of growth, increasing its revenues and assets substantially, as well as its geographical reach, with the well-timed and well-executed acquisition of Barclays Egypt. 

Attijariwafa’s expansion into Egypt is especially important. It demonstrates the Moroccan bank’s eagerness to become a pan-African institution and its shrewdness in the selection of the countries that it enters.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree