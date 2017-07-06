Africa's best bank 2017: Attijariwafa Bank

Awards for Excellence 2017

This year’s winner of best bank in Africa is a marked departure from last year’s. After Equity Bank’s win in 2016, thanks to its dominance in the small and medium-sized enterprise and digital banking sectors, this year we reward Attijariwafa Bank, a financial institution that has long been the best in Morocco and is now asserting its credentials in the rest of Africa.

Under the leadership of Mohamed El Kettani, Attijariwafa had a stunning year of growth, increasing its revenues and assets substantially, as well as its geographical reach, with the well-timed and well-executed acquisition of Barclays Egypt.

Attijariwafa’s expansion into Egypt is especially important. It demonstrates the Moroccan bank’s eagerness to become a pan-African institution and its shrewdness in the selection of the countries that it enters.