World's best bank for financing 2017: Goldman Sachs

Awards for Excellence 2017

It may seem counterintuitive to award this year’s global financing house to a bank without the traditional balance sheet heft and lending history that might be expected in this category. Goldman Sachs has a balance sheet that is $40 billion smaller than its largest competitors, but has had a stellar run in a year where anything plain vanilla can get done and what matters is who can come up with the next-generation solution. Creativity is the differentiator when the VIX is at 10 and the S&P is at 2400.