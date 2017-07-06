The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

World's best bank for financing 2017: Goldman Sachs

July 06, 2017
Goldman’s creativity and ability to commit capital have paid off this year.

Also shortlisted 

   BAML

   Morgan Stanley

   Citi

It may seem counterintuitive to award this year’s global financing house to a bank without the traditional balance sheet heft and lending history that might be expected in this category. Goldman Sachs has a balance sheet that is $40 billion smaller than its largest competitors, but has had a stellar run in a year where anything plain vanilla can get done and what matters is who can come up with the next-generation solution. Creativity is the differentiator when the VIX is at 10 and the S&P is at 2400. 

