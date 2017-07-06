North America's best digital bank 2017: Ally Financial

Awards for Excellence 2017

In less than 10 years, Ally Financial has transformed itself from an auto finance company into the fastest growing digital financial services provider in the US. Over the year, it made further strides on that journey and wins Euromoney’s award for best digital bank in North America.

Jeff Brown,

Ally Financial

The end of 2016 saw the launch of AllyHome, propelling the firm into the largest consumer asset class – mortgages. The bank also entered wealth management this year with the acquisition and integration of TradeKing (now branded Ally Invest). Whether it is an auto loan, a mortgage, stock purchases or a deposit or savings account, Ally Bank is doing it all – and doing it online.