The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

North America's best digital bank 2017: Ally Financial

July 06, 2017
Share

Awards for Excellence 2017

afe17-logo-196x135 

© 2017 Euromoney

Full results

In less than 10 years, Ally Financial has transformed itself from an auto finance company into the fastest growing digital financial services provider in the US. Over the year, it made further strides on that journey and wins Euromoney’s award for best digital bank in North America. 

Jeff-Brown-160x186

Jeff Brown,
Ally Financial
 

The end of 2016 saw the launch of AllyHome, propelling the firm into the largest consumer asset class – mortgages. The bank also entered wealth management this year with the acquisition and integration of TradeKing (now branded Ally Invest). Whether it is an auto loan, a mortgage, stock purchases or a deposit or savings account, Ally Bank is doing it all – and doing it online. 

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree