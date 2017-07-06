The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Latin America’s best bank for wealth management 2017: Itaú Private Bank

July 06, 2017
Awards for Excellence 2017

Itaú Private Bank wins the award this year for best bank in wealth management in Latin America. 

The bank, led by Luiz Ribeiro, had an incredible year, posting a near 63% increase in net income and 22% revenue growth. In part, that is due to refocusing the bank’s efforts on key markets, leaving Mexico and investing in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Peru, as well as to the client-centric focus of the bank, particularly around advice. 

Last year, the bank hired a new global CIO, Nicholas McCarthy, to bring together the investment selection process. That is in line with the bank’s decision to move away from a product distribution model to one of advice and asset allocation. 

