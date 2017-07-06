The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Western Europe's best bank transformation 2017: KBC

July 06, 2017
Share

Awards for Excellence 2017

afe17-logo-196x135 

© 2017 Euromoney

Full results

The €610 million sale of United Bulgaria Bank (UBB) says much about the work National Bank of Greece has done to re-orientate its business model over the last year. These are praiseworthy, if somewhat belated, actions by the Greek bank. But the UBB deal says even more about the benefits of earlier actions by the acquiring bank to refocus on core countries and businesses.

Johan-Thijs-160x186

Johan Thijs, KBC 

The UBB acquisition demonstrates how far the transformation of KBC has come. After a decade in which it sold 30 companies around the world, it is now the one making acquisitions. 

The UBB deal furthers the strategy KBC’s sales have implemented elsewhere: to fine tune an integrated bank and insurance group focused on a tight-knit group of European markets, with an emphasis on big market shares in smaller countries (usually with a population size similar to Belgium). 

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree