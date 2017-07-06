Western Europe's best bank for SMEs 2017: Commerzbank

Awards for Excellence 2017

With all the factors that can affect the success and failure of an enterprise, financing SME clients can be a risky business – and one that many banks do not feel is worth the effort for the relatively small volumes of financing activity involved.

But a new strategy announced by Commerzbank late last year focuses the bank even further on serving mainstream German corporate clients, as well as developing the smaller end of the commercial sector – firms which fit into the EU’s definition of an SME (annual turnover under €50 million).

While the strategy saw its Mittelstands bank merge with its corporate and markets business, it also sees the retail unit take on businesses with a turnover of up to €15 million from €2.5