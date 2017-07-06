The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Western Europe's best bank for CSR 2017: DNB

July 06, 2017
When it comes to bank corporate social responsibility, Norway’s DNB has gone far beyond all of its competitors in commitment and transparency, and this year wins the award for best bank for CSR in Western Europe. 

Rune Bjerke, DNB 

It is clear that to chief executive, Rune Bjerke, a bank’s value is derived from its positive role in society as well as its ability to create profit, as shown by the bank’s decision to integrate its sustainability reporting into its financial reporting.

The detail and transparency of DNB’s efforts in CSR are unparalleled. On its website, the bank discloses turnover and hiring in every region across gender, and the average age of employees by region and gender.

