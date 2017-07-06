Western Europe's best bank for CSR 2017: DNB

Awards for Excellence 2017

When it comes to bank corporate social responsibility, Norway’s DNB has gone far beyond all of its competitors in commitment and transparency, and this year wins the award for best bank for CSR in Western Europe.

Rune Bjerke, DNB

It is clear that to chief executive, Rune Bjerke, a bank’s value is derived from its positive role in society as well as its ability to create profit, as shown by the bank’s decision to integrate its sustainability reporting into its financial reporting.

The detail and transparency of DNB’s efforts in CSR are unparalleled. On its website, the bank discloses turnover and hiring in every region across gender, and the average age of employees by region and gender.