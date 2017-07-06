The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Western Europe's best bank for wealth management 2017: Lombard Odier

July 06, 2017
Awards for Excellence 2017

Western Europe’s best bank for wealth management, Lombard Odier, was established 220 years ago. Yet despite a tight connection to its roots and with Patrick Odier as managing partner, the bank is an example of the new model of wealth management

Patrick Odier,
Lombard Odier
 

Last September, the bank launched its Rethink Everything campaign as a nod to the fact that the world’s challenges require new solutions: the challenges of creating a digital business, of attracting millennials, of being a responsible business and of engaging clients around issues like globalization and climate change. 

Last year, the bank upgraded its mobile and web-based client platform, as well as deepening its commitment to digital through a strategic partnership with French technology incubator France Digitale and board representation at the Swiss Fintech Innovations Group. 

