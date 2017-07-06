Western Europe's best bank for wealth management 2017: Lombard Odier
Awards for Excellence 2017
Western Europe’s best bank for wealth management, Lombard Odier, was established 220 years ago. Yet despite a tight connection to its roots and with Patrick Odier as managing partner, the bank is an example of the new model of wealth management.
|Patrick Odier,
Lombard Odier
Last September, the bank launched its Rethink Everything campaign as a nod to the fact that the world’s challenges require new solutions: the challenges of creating a digital business, of attracting millennials, of being a responsible business and of engaging clients around issues like globalization and climate change.
Last year, the bank upgraded its mobile and web-based client platform, as well as deepening its commitment to digital through a strategic partnership with French technology incubator France Digitale and board representation at the Swiss Fintech Innovations Group.