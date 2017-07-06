Western Europe's best bank for transaction services 2017: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Awards for Excellence 2017

Understanding the client’s business and needs is essential for banks in transaction services. But Western Europe’s best bank for transaction services, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, demonstrates a profound knowledge of the changing role of the corporate treasurer.

What made its pitch noteworthy was how the bank has completely overhauled its approach to working with its clients. Recognizing how customers in the region were missing out on opportunities in their working-capital management strategy, the bank’s Western Europe team began to assess in detail individual RFPs (requests for proposals) to work out where the customer could be benefit from a different approach to their business and make suggestions accordingly.

In some cases, the bank could identify efficiencies or cost-saving measures the treasurers themselves had not recognized.