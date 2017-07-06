Western Europe's best bank for advisory 2017: UBS

Awards for Excellence 2017

Cheap financing helped big M&A deals continue to proliferate in Europe over the period of these awards. Western Europe’s best bank for advisory, UBS, has experience of the pinnacle of the trend for Chinese M&A in Europe, acting on the Swiss side of ChemChina’s $50 billion takeover of Syngenta, which was reaching closure at the end of the awards period. The bank’s work also included a defence against a less attractive offer by Monsanto.

Severin Brizay, UBS

But the ChemChina/Syngenta deal was not the only one of extraordinary size in which UBS, led by European M&A head Severin Brizay, was involved.