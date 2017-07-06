Western Europe's best investment bank 2017: Goldman Sachs

Awards for Excellence 2017

Recovering profitability and capital as a result of restructuring, better economic growth and less threatening regulatory changes could see the European investment banks push back the Americans. There are already signs that Deutsche Bank is tentatively getting back on the front foot and could regain its position as the continent’s preeminent investment bank. Some European firms have forged an investment banking franchise with a very modern focus on returns instead of revenues.

Yet it is impossible to deny the strength of the US firms in Europe, particularly Goldman Sachs, Western Europe’s best investment bank. Other firms cannot beat its leadership of the most important capital markets mandates and its advisory presence on the region’s key M&A deals.

Goldman grew its market share in both the equity capital markets and M&A league tables during the awards period, according to Dealogic.